Watch: Auckland dad's priceless reaction to winning Volkswagen summer holiday live on Seven Sharp

Tonight, Seven Sharp gave away a summer vacation in a new Volkswagen Kombi van live-on-air to an over the moon viewer.

Reporter Jordyn Rudd knocked on the door of Sam in Mt Albert Auckland, who had to answer the door saying Grand California – the name of the Kombi van which had pulled down his driveway.

“I can hear noises,” Jordyn said as she waited at the door.

An extremely excited Sam yelled Grand California as he opened the door and the prize was his.

Sam let out a loud “cha-hoo!” with his family celebrating behind him.

“I’m over the moon, this is super exciting. This is going to be a family getaway for us in the summer and it’s also going to be a honeymoon celebration for me and my wife, because we didn’t manage to have one.”

Sam continued to cheer as he jumped into the front seat of the Volkswagen Grand California.

He explained that he and his wife are both busy youth workers so missed out on a honeymoon after their marriage in July last year.

The family plan on heading to the South Island for their two-week trip, where Sam hopes to show his two young daughters the beauty of Aotearoa.