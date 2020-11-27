Watch: Astonishing footage shows front roll in over Canterbury

Astonishing footage shows a roiling front roll in over the Canterbury plains today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video was captured from the Mid Canterbury Aero Club.

"The day started off ok, fingers crossed it clears up soon," the footage is captioned on their Facebook page.

MetService also shared the footage with its own description of the event and weather in the area.

"A beautiful time-lapse of the southerly change rolling through Ashburton earlier today," the forecaster says of the video.

"The temperature peaked at 17.6°C before 10am but is hovering around 11°C as of 1:30pm.

"Showers are popping up inland with the upper westerly flow moving them towards the coast.

"Thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening so keep an eye on the radar."