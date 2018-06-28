 

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

A bus carrying school students has crashed in Albany on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash involved two vehicles and a bus, which has gone off the road near The Avenues intersection on Dairy Flat Highway.

The bus is believed to be a school bus with around 15 students on board.

No serious injuries have been reported. In total 14 people were involved in the accident, including 11 children, one bus driver and two other drivers.

School bus crash in Albany, Auckland.

Source: Facebook/KurtDavies via Coatesville & Dairy Flat Area Community Group

The driver of the bus and one of the vehicles involved have been taken to hospital as a precaution as well as one of the students on the bus.

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway near the intersection with The Avenue.

1 NEWS was told from parents of the students on board that the bus swerved to avoid an incident on a bridge and it went off the road.

