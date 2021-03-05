TODAY |

Warning in place for unpredictable coastal surges in Northland after magnitude 7.4 earthquake near Kermadec Islands

Source:  1 NEWS

A warning is in place for coastal areas along a section of Northland's east coast for strong, unusual currents and unpredictable surges after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands at 6.41am.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck at 6.41am near the Kermadec Islands. Source: 1 NEWS

Acting director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Roger Ball, said there was a very specific area between the Bay of Islands and Whangārei where people should stay out of the water and off beaches.

"There is not a threat to land, there is no need for evacuations," he told Breakfast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The quake came around 4 hours after the severe 7.1 quake off the North Island’s east coast. Source: Breakfast

Ball said potential surges would take some time to get to New Zealand because the quake struck so far from the coast. No mobile alert would be issued because there was no threat to life on the land away from the shore, Ball said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said strong currents and surges can injure and drown people, and present a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

“People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries, NEMA said.

The quake near the Kermadecs comes after a severe 7.1 magnitude earthquake off the east coast of the North Island (100km east of Te Araroa) which was felt by thousands of people around New Zealand. All warning tsunami and coastal warnings for this earlier quake have been lifted.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Moment severe 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits NZ Post depot in Napier captured on video
2
Live: 'An hour and a half up our sleeve' - Tsunami evacuation warning in place for parts of North Island after second huge quake hits Kermadecs
3
Mayor Shadbolt says Tamakis not welcome in Invercargill after couple's lockdown flee
4
New figures show where thousands of permanent residents and temporary visa holders have returned from
5
Morning Briefing March 5: Tsunami scare after quake jolts country awake
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:20

New Plymouth implements three strikes rule for residents who flout recycling rules

Decision expected today over whether Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown will remain
02:07

Government won’t evacuate Kiwis from Myanmar following coup, but it will save MIQ spots

Thirteen parties to appear in court tomorrow over deaths in Whakaari/White Island eruption