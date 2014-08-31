The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

A restructure will see between 120 and 140 fewer full time equivalent roles at The Warehouse's 92 stores around the country.

In a statement released today, the New Zealand company says it has finalised plans to refine its store leadership structure, the first change of its kind in 15 years.

The Warehouse CEO, Pejman Okhovat says of the change: "Retail and customer behaviour is changing like never before, so we need to evolve from a traditional, hierarchal structure to one that is fit for the future and the ever-shifting needs of Kiwis.

Shopping at the Warehouse Source: 1 NEWS

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers, including increased staffing levels at peak times, better leadership support during trading hours, improved sick and holiday cover and better-defined career pathways for team members," said Mr Okhovat.

The Warehouse anticipates the restructure will lead to between 120 and 140 fewer full time equivalent roles. They say that "every effort is being made to re-deploy as many team members as possible into vacant roles."

This confirmation comes off the back of a three-week long process that included a detailed review of nearly 1,500 individual pieces of feedback from store managers and team members.