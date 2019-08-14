TODAY |

Wanaka's 'Food for Love' founder honoured for getting meals to those in need

The founder of Wanaka's 'Food for Love' programme is this week's ASB's Good as Gold recipient.

Food for Love is a scheme set up for people who are unwell or going through a rough time.

Rebecca Sarginson makes sure a lovely, hot home-cooked meal will turn up at their house right on dinner time. 

'Food for Love' involves dozens of volunteers who cook the meals in their own homes, but Ms Sarginson drives the whole thing.

Nicki Scurr, who nominated her for the award, says she started receiving meals last year after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"Some days, you just didn't want to go out. The relief was huge," Ms Scurr told Seven Sharp.

Rebecca Sarginson was overwhelmed when reporter Matty McLean surprised her at the Wanaka Town Hall where a group of supporters had gathered. She was told that ASB is giving her $10,000 to take a well-deserved break.

Ms Sarginson said she loves what she does.

"It doesn't take a lot to be kind to people. Have a good heart and you'll be OK," she said.

"I'm not a good one at taking, but I'm very thankful."

Food for Love founder Rebecca Sarginson is this week’s recipient of the $10,000 prize. Source: Seven Sharp
