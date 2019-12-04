TODAY |

Wanaka residents set up sandbags as lake level continues to rise

Source:  1 NEWS

Wanaka residents are setting up sandbags and moving boats out of the lake as water levels continue to rise.

Flooding following prolonged heavy rain at Lake Wanaka. Source: Alan Kerr

Heavy rain over the past few days has led to the flooding, with rain due to continue today and into tomorrow according to MetService.

Sandbags for residents are being made available and many public toilet lots, parks and walking tracks are closed.

Those include the Millenium track, Outlet track, Eely Point, Glendhu Bay boat ramp, Mt Aspiring toilets (Roys Bay), Roys Bay marina and the dinosaur park playground and toilets.

A premises in Wanaka with sandbags set up in preparation for potential flooding. Source: Alan Kerr

The Kelvin Heights track is completely underwater between the Kawarau Bridge and the Hilton Queenstown Hotel.

Wanaka's Harbourmaster has requested that owners of small boats and kayaks retrieve them from the lake if they are on the Wanaka or Wakatipu lakefronts.

Fruit growers in the region have been urged to have pumps on standby if their farms are near waterways.

New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway
2
Measles death toll rises to 60 in Samoa with five deaths in past 24 hours
3
Otago Daily Times cartoonist not sorry for measles drawing labelled racist, but can understand why people are upset
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:07

Ways around Government's ban on foreign donations to political parties, law professor says

ODT Samoa measles cartoon 'a slap in the face to grieving families' - Race Relations Commissioner

04:41

Government's ban on foreign political donations doesn't go far enough, Simon Bridges says

Otago Daily Times cartoonist not sorry for measles drawing labelled racist, but can understand why people are upset