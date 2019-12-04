Wanaka residents set up sandbags as lake level continues to rise

Wanaka residents are setting up sandbags and moving boats out of the lake as water levels continue to rise.

Flooding following prolonged heavy rain at Lake Wanaka. Source: Alan Kerr

Heavy rain over the past few days has led to the flooding, with rain due to continue today and into tomorrow according to MetService.

Sandbags for residents are being made available and many public toilet lots, parks and walking tracks are closed.

Those include the Millenium track, Outlet track, Eely Point, Glendhu Bay boat ramp, Mt Aspiring toilets (Roys Bay), Roys Bay marina and the dinosaur park playground and toilets.

A premises in Wanaka with sandbags set up in preparation for potential flooding. Source: Alan Kerr

The Kelvin Heights track is completely underwater between the Kawarau Bridge and the Hilton Queenstown Hotel.

Wanaka's Harbourmaster has requested that owners of small boats and kayaks retrieve them from the lake if they are on the Wanaka or Wakatipu lakefronts.