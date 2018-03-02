 

'This is a wake-up call' – farmers warned to wise up to threat from 'fake' meat

Burgers and meat grown in labs is coming to New Zealand shortly and farmers are being warned that the threat of synthetic proteins is real.

Burger and meat grown in a lab are coming to NZ, and farmers are being warned to prepare.
In a new report it has become apparent that consumers are changing the way they eat with big numbers turning vegan and vegetarian as a result of health concerns and climate change.

Dr Rose Bosworth, who is a Future Food Specialist, points out that there is an extensive amount of disease that exists because of meat.

"Avian flu, mad cow disease, salmonella, botulism - all sorts of diseases that emerge out of meat at the point of slaughter and just bad food contamination." said Dr Bosworth.

Professional athletes agree, with former track star Carl Lewis said since going vegan he can hit all his personal bests.

With big names like Richard Branson and Bill Gates investing in plant-based meat labs it is only a matter of time before they hit our shores.

