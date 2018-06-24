 

Waioeka Gorge SH2 to re-open from midday tomorrow during daylight hours

The NZ Transport Agency is advising SH2 through the Waioeka Gorge will re-open to motorists tomorrow at midday during daylight hours, after being closed due to a large slip last Sunday.

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.
Source: Michael Tabudravu

The road will initially open to a single lane during day light hours (7:30am – 5pm) at the slip site and there will be stop/go traffic management in place. The site will be continuously monitored to ensure the area remains safe for people to travel through. 

NZTA Regional Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says contractors have done a great job at clearing the 7,000 m3 of material that came down with the slip on Sunday, but they need to be confident the slip site is safe before removing all safety precautions.

"We know these restrictions are frustrating and we understand the impact on the region of this vital route being closed and restricted. We have taken the decision to close at night to ensure the safety of the public and our staff.

"We want to again thank road users and the community for their understanding and patience while we continue to work to get this road fully operational," says Mr Campbell.

If travelling before the gorge is re-opened or outside daylight hours motorists are asked to use SH5 or SH35 as an alternative route.

The gorge will have monitored road blocks to ensure drivers do not become stuck in the Gorge or attempt to drive through the closed section between 5pm and 7:30am.

