 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Waikato hunter has recounted a remarkable tale of survival where he sent his wife a goodbye text, after accidentally stabbing himself with a knife while cutting a fresh kill in the bush.

The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.
Source: Fairfax

Friedmann, who doesn't want his last name used due to privacy reasons, was cutting the carcass of a deer he'd just killed inland from the Kawhia Harbour on Saturday when he slipped and fell on his sharp hunting knife.

"I got up, pulled the knife out and then I felt a really warm sensation going through my body which I thought [was] a bit weird and then I looked down and blood was just pouring out," he told Fairfax.

The 38-year-old went into action mode, heading to an easily visible spot by a riverbed to activate the emergency locator beacon his wife had urged him to buy before wrapping a tourniquet around the gash in his left leg.

"I got myself in a comfortable position because I was dizzy already and my heart was going 100 miles an hour and then I activated the beacon. I thought first things first, I need to stop the bleeding and calm the heart rate down."  

Knowing he would have to wait for hours before help came Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching survivalist Bear Grylls on TV to help him survive.

These included regulating his breathing and keeping his wound cool in the riverbed's waters to constrict the blood pumping out of the cut vein in his leg.

The hunter sent a final goodbye text to his wife shortly before being rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter around 10pm, thinking he might not make it.

"I can't thank my rescuers enough, they were amazing," he said.

The rescued hunter now urges all others heading into the bush to be prepared and make sure they have an emergency locator beacon on their person.

Related

Accidents

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:11
2
The TV icon's estate was caught up in flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 13 in California.

Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

00:22
3
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

4

Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

5

ERA rules that Christchurch farm exploited volunteer workers, fed them spoiled meat

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 