Waikato DHB cyber attack sees 35 elective surgeries cancelled in 24 hours

The cyber attack on Waikato District Health Board has seen a total of 35 elective surgeries cancelled at Waikato Hospital in the last 24 hours.

The DHB said this morning 29 of 102 elective surgeries meant to go ahead today had been scrapped. Seventy-three were still managing to go ahead.

A total of six elective surgeries were cancelled yesterday, with 95 going ahead, it also said.

The attack, which is being investigated, crashed the DHB's IT systems, including phones and computers.

It is affecting Waikato, Thames, Te Kuiti, Tokoroa and Taumaranui hospitals.

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee told Breakfast this morning the system is not expected to be fully restored until the weekend.

It is believed a virus came through on a worker's email, he said.

The DHB said elective surgeries at Thames Hospital had also been postponed, while all outpatient activity at its rural hospitals have been deferred.

The DHB continues to ask those with queries about their outpatient appointment to call their GP and leave its hospitals' emergency departments clear for emergencies.

"We want to assure the public that all of our inpatients will continue to receive the appropriate care from our hard-working staff.