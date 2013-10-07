 

Waikato DHB chair resigns after alleged wrongful spending by former CEO

Health Minister Dr David Clark has accepted Waikato District Health Board chair Bob Simcock's resignation this afternoon.

His resignation as chair and board member will take effect immediately.

"It was the right decision for him to make under the circumstances," said Dr Clark.

Dr Clark says it's very important to fully review the findings from the State Services Commission's investigation into allegations of wrongful expenditure of public money by the DHB's former chief executive, Dr Nigel Murray.

"The DHB’s deputy chair, Sally Webb, has agreed to step in as acting chair, "which I am grateful for and have confidence she will manage the role to a high standard while I consider long-term options," Dr Clark said.

"I believe that Mr John Ombler QSO will provide an interim report early in 2018."

Dr Clark says he's unable to comment further at this stage while the investigation is still underway.

The Board and I acted responsibly and without reproach at every stage"
Outgoing Waikato DHB chair Bob Simcock

Mr Simcock says he has resigned so that the organisation "can finally move on from the unfortunate saga surrounding the unauthorised actions of  Dr Murray".

Mr Simcock said it was a very hard decision that he made after considerable thought and reflection on what would be best for Waikato DHB.

"I am very proud and honoured to have been the Chair of Waikato DHB, to have done and been part of many successful health initiatives for the community, and to have worked alongside such a wonderful group of people who are all dedicated professionals," he said in a statement. 

"However it has also has become clear to me that I needed to do whatever I could to get support and focus back behind Waikato DHB so that the organisation could start doing what it does best - delivering great health outcomes for the people of the Waikato district," he said.

"I am satisfied that at all times the Board and I acted responsibly and without reproach at every stage. We followed agreed DHB guidelines and processes throughout to ensure good governance and that the best interests of Waikato DHB were upheld without question," Mr Simcock added. 

"Nonetheless, despite our best intentions and actions, a lot of the hard work and goodwill achieved by the team at Waikato DHB was undone by the unfortunate and unauthorised actions of the former chief executive.  

"The priority now is to get back to business as usual and for the Board to support our interim chief executive and his wonderful team without any further distractions being played out publicly," Mr Simcock said.

