Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have had mixed responses to their pre-Easter weekend checkpoints across the country as they attempt to stop all non-essential travel.

People trying to get out of town for the Easter weekend have already been sent home. Source: 1 NEWS

Waikato police say that 20 per cent of traffic stopped at one of their checkpoints had to be turned away, with people attempting to get away for the long weekend.

However, elsewhere 10 police checkpoints across the Southern District saw motorists generally complying with the rules.

Police said in a statement that hundreds of vehicles were stopped, with most of those being essential workers or travelling to the supermarket.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there will be checkpoints around the country. Source: 1 NEWS

Only a handful of motorists in the region were turned around. Police also warn that repeat offenders could be arrested.

Checkpoints will continue over the Easter weekend, their message being that now is not the time for unessential travel, and to stay home.

