Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel

Police have had mixed responses to their pre-Easter weekend checkpoints across the country as they attempt to stop all non-essential travel.

Waikato police say that 20 per cent of traffic stopped at one of their checkpoints had to be turned away, with people attempting to get away for the long weekend.

However, elsewhere 10 police checkpoints across the Southern District saw motorists generally complying with the rules.

Police said in a statement that hundreds of vehicles were stopped, with most of those being essential workers or travelling to the supermarket.

Only a handful of motorists in the region were turned around. Police also warn that repeat offenders could be arrested.