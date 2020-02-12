Waihi's reservoir back to 50 per cent a week after burst main pipe

Waihi's water reservoir has returned to 50 per cent capacity after a break in the mains water pipe left the town completely out of water.

All schools in the district were forced to close last Wednesday due to health and safety concerns brought on by having no water.

In a statement Hauraki District Council says the boost in water capacity was, "thanks to an outstanding water saving effort by residents over the weekend".

Temporary water tanks were brought in by the Hauraki District Council are scheduled to be removed this Wednesday and residents have been offered to take "as much as they like" from the tank supply.

A total watering ban remains in place for Waihi and Waikino as dry conditions spread throughout most of the country continues.

Water collected from the tanks at the Golden Legacy Centre and outside the Salvation Army is required to be boiled before consuming.