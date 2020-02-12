TODAY |

Waihi's reservoir back to 50 per cent a week after burst main pipe

Source:  1 NEWS

Waihi's water reservoir has returned to 50 per cent capacity after a break in the mains water pipe left the town completely out of water. 

Waihi water reservoir. Source: 1 NEWS

All schools in the district were forced to close last Wednesday due to health and safety concerns brought on by having no water. 

In a statement Hauraki District Council says the boost in water capacity was, "thanks to an outstanding water saving effort by residents over the weekend".

Temporary water tanks were brought in by the Hauraki District Council are scheduled to be removed this Wednesday and residents have been offered to take "as much as they like" from the tank supply. 

A total watering ban remains in place for Waihi and Waikino as dry conditions spread throughout most of the country continues. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Water collected from the tanks at the Golden Legacy Centre and outside the Salvation Army is required to be boiled before consuming. 

Level one water restrictions have also been put in place through out Christchurch, banning all outside water usage.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:12
'We were extremely nervous' - Maria Folau speaks about husband Israel's controversial Super League move
2
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
3
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
4
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern must stop 'displaying all the backbone of a spineless jellyfish' and remind Winston Peters who's boss
5
'Complacent' New Zealand needs to ramp up coronavirus response amid global pandemic fears
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Coromandel dog owner facing court over deaths of two kiwi
03:35

Mobile laundry service offers helping hand to Aucklanders who've run out of tank water

Six people taken to hospital following gas leak in Hamilton
09:25

'Nope' – Ardern denies she's going easy on controversy-hit NZ First with election just months away