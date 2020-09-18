Vote Compass: High number of New Zealanders support euthanasia

As polling day draws closer, exclusive numbers from TVNZ's Vote Compass tool reveal high support for allowing euthanasia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 200,000 people have used the survey, to see which party's policies they best align with.

Voters were asked if "patients with terminal illnesses should be allowed to end their own lives with medical assistance."

Seventy-seven per cent said they supported the idea, 15 per cent disagreed, and just 7 per cent were neutral.

University of Auckland's Danny Osborne says based on these figures, the End of Life Choice referendum looks likely to get enough support.

"From across the board, regardless of the demographic breakdown you're looking at, young, old, even [all] income groups, are pretty much universally supportive."

Support for the bill doesn't appear partisan according to the data, however there's one exception.