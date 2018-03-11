Volvo Ocean Race sailors hit Takapuna beach and pick up 50 kilos of plastic in an hour

Source:
Volvo Ocean Race sailors visited Takapuna Beach in Auckland yesterday to pick up plastic and waste with locals.
The teams take turns completing a beach clean-up at each of the 12 ports they visit, as part of their campaign to rid oceans of plastic.
Yesterday, Team Vestas, Akzo Nobel, Brunel and Turn the Tide on Plastic all took part, the first time the teams have united for the cause.
In a little more than an hour, the clean-up team collected about 50 kilos of plastics.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news