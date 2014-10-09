Volley of gun shots fired at home in Invercargill in what police believe was random attack

Police in Invercargill are investigating after a volley of shots was fired at a home, apparently at random.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the incident took place in Kildare View, Waikiwi, around 11pm.

At least five shots were heard, prompting a flood of calls to police.

"Fortunately nobody was injured, however we know this kind of incident is very unsettling and concerning for our community," Baird said.



"We want to reassure our local residents that the address involved does appear to have been specifically targeted.

"There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public."

Some in the area reported seeing an older, four-door car driving off to the north, soon after the shots were fired.

There was a vehicle fire at Mabel Bush Hall on Mill Road North around the same time, and police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.