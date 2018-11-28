TODAY |

Vodafone says buyers should be wary of Huawei phones as 'uncertainty' over Google software continues

Vodafone New Zealand says buyers should beware of buying Huawei phones as uncertainty continues following new US Government restrictions.

The US Government last week announced a ban which in effect stopped Google from offering its products to Huawei.

This means the Android operating system - owned by Google and run on most Huawei phones - can no longer be deployed on future Huawei phones.

The ban came after US President Donald Trump failed to convince European allies to block the use of Huawei technology, in what is being called an escalating trade war with China.

Google confirmed yesterday that it is restricting Huawei's access to Android software, except versions which are publicly available.

A spokesperson for Vodafone New Zealand this morning said "there's still a lot of uncertainty about what is going on".

"At the moment, our understanding is existing handsets will still continue to have support and access to apps such as Google Maps.

"While we await further clarity on whether new handsets will be able to access Google apps and receive updates, we recommend customers factor this uncertainty into their purchase decision."

It's understood that Huawei has developed its own operating system, which it may deploy on future handsets if it is unable to use Android software.

Huawei New Zealand has been approached for comment.

The US and Australia have made a similar move over the Chinese company.
