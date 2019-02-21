Visitor's visas eased again for those who've stayed in NZ since Covid-19 pandemic began

People with visitor visas in New Zealand will be able to stay in the country longer "while the Covid-19 pandemic is still attacking communities in their home countries", Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has announced.

New Zealand Visitor's Visa (file picture). Source: istock.com

"While we have made these changes to help many visitors facing uncertain and worrying situations back in their home countries because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government wants to make clear that people who are here on visitor visas are here as guests for a limited time," he said.

There will be a two-month extension for most visitor visa holders and a temporary waiver of the time spent in New Zealand rule.

The automatic extension will impact 12,000 people who had visitor visas that expire on or before March 31.

"During that two-month extension, which will be applied from the date of expiry on their current visa, they will need to apply for a new visa to stay longer," Faafoi said.

The other change means a rule will be waved temporarily that meant visa holders could only be in New Zealand for nine months of an 18-month period.

"Most visa holders currently in New Zealand will have been here for more than nine months by now, which would have excluded them from applying for another visitor visa.