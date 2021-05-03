TODAY |

Vintage tractor enthusiasts on epic journey up the South Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Some of the country's biggest vintage tractor enthusiasts are on an epic journey, travelling up the South Island on an old Massey Ferguson.

They’re raising money for a Southland charity hospital and having a bit of fun along the way. Source: 1 NEWS

The 1000-kilometre trip is expected to take 48 hours.

“It's a long way to go in a vintage '83 Massey Ferguson that has no suspension,” tractor driver Tom Parkes says.

“If you drove tractors all your life, your backside gets toughened to it!” he added.

The eight brave adventurers left Invercargill yesterday, with applause ringing in their ears.

The team, ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s, are all used to driving long distances on the farm.

Donations from the charity drive will fund new operating theatres at Southland Charity Hospital providing desperately needed services, like colonoscopies.

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead went to check out the old tractor in action in the video above.

