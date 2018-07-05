 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The southern right whale currently visiting Wellington Harbour has continued to put on a show for onlookers today with numerous splashes and tail waves.

The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's the first recorded sighting of a souther right whale in the capital for eight years and NIWA has taken the chance to get up close and study it.

Some hardy Wellingtonians were even spotted heading out on paddle boards to see it, despite the wintry temperatures.

The species was common in the Wellington area before being driven to the verge of extinction due to whaling in the 18th century.

The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation states on its website the mammal was deemed the ‘right’ whale to hunt as they were easy to approach, lived close to the shoreline and provided large amounts of meat, oil and whalebone. Adults can reach 18 metres in length.

The whale's arrival this week comes just a couple of days after fishermen came across an even rarer white-pigmented humpback whale of the coast of Gisborne on June 30.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Lucy Letby, is part of an investigation into what happened to 32 babies at Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.

UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

03:30
2

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

3
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

01:42
4
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:46
5
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Paula Bennett and Winston Peters

Live Stream: National's Paula Bennett to question Acting PM Winston Peters in final Question Time before break

Partnership schools and KiwiBuild are also to be discussed in Parliament today.


00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.