Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

A sickening assault has been filmed in a Rotorua school yard of a student kicking another in the head, and then standing menacingly over him.

The footage of the incident was posted to Facebook yesterday by an outraged parent of another student at Western Heights High School, who was not involved in the attack.

The video shows one student approaching another sitting on a school yard bench and abruptly kicking him in the head with force.

The student who was struck falls backward off the bench clutching his jaw, as his attacker stands over him.

Western Heights High School deputy-principal confirmed to 1 NEWS that the assault did occur in their school yard yesterday, but the school was not aware if the parent of the child attacked had contacted police.

"I think the incident you're actually talking about, that's not bullying, I’d call that an assault," the deputy principal, who would not supply her name, said.

"When we have an incident like that we certainly encourage the victim to contact the police, that’s where that rightfully lies.

"I'm not sure whether they have contacted the police in this case, I'd be very surprised if they haven't."

Rotorua police have been contacted by 1 NEWS and are looking into whether a complaint has been lodged.

Western Heights High School also released a statement over the incident saying they were following the Ministry of Education disciplinary guidelines in response the attack:

"Western Heights High School staff and students are appalled by this serious assault. Our Board of Trustees have been notified of this incident and are following the Ministry of Education disciplinary guidelines. We have used school assemblies to send out strong messages about appropriate behaviour and we are proud of those students who intervened to prevent further harm to the victim. We share the concern about the level of violence being used by young people today, and would like reassure our school community that the safety of our students is our number one priority."

Footage of the assault has today been widely shared on Facebook, and has received over 27,000 views since being posted 14 hours ago.