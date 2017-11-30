Video: Plans for Wellington's new $50 million children's hospital take shape

Breaking News
No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake
Source:
Plans for a new children’s hospital in Wellington are beginning to take shape.
Architectural drawings have revealed what is an impressive four-storey glass-fronted building.
The brand new $50 million hospital has been donated by local philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik.
Construction on the hospital is expected to begin early 2018.
Architects hope the building will provide patients with a "joyful atmosphere".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news