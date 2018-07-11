 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bemused Masterton locals are today gathering at the shore line of a lake with a half-submerged campervan at its centre, after it somehow ended up there last night and its five occupants were evacuated by boat. 

Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake, off Te Ore Ore Rd, around 8pm last night after the camper travelled 10 to 20 metres beyond the shore line.

According to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson, locals then assisted the five occupants into a small boat back to land.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS everybody had been rescued by 8.40pm last night and "they're safe". No injures were reported.

Police didn't have any more details to provide about how the campervan actually ended up in the lake.

Today, the odd spectacle has generated considerable attention from Masterton locals and kids on school holiday.

Related

Transport

Wellington

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

2

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:58
3
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


02:37
4
Eco design advisor Nelson Lebo says half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter - but help is now available.

Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

5
Koha will be taken to the Kermadec Islands having been nursed back to health.

Man who trafficked more than 3,500 protected turtles into the US charged

00:33
Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.

Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

Five people were evacuated after the camper entered the lake last night.


The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys drugged with anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.