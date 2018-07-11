Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

Bemused Masterton locals are today gathering at the shore line of a lake with a half-submerged campervan at its centre, after it somehow ended up there last night and its five occupants were evacuated by boat.

Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake, off Te Ore Ore Rd, around 8pm last night after the camper travelled 10 to 20 metres beyond the shore line.

According to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson, locals then assisted the five occupants into a small boat back to land.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS everybody had been rescued by 8.40pm last night and "they're safe". No injures were reported.

Police didn't have any more details to provide about how the campervan actually ended up in the lake.