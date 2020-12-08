TODAY |

Victims of Whakaari/White Island tragedy to be remembered one year on from deadly eruption

Today is the one year anniversary since the Whakaari/White Island eruption that saw 22 people tragically lose their lives, and another 25 badly injured.

December 9 marks on year since the volcanic eruption which claimed 22 lives. Source: 1 NEWS

A private dawn ceremony took place in Whakatane this morning.

A public memorial will take place at 11.30 at Mataatua Reserve.

Meanwhile, family members, emergency responders and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are attending a smaller ceremony at Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae.

A moment of silence will also be held at 2.11pm to mark one of the darkest days in Whakatāne and New Zealand history.

