Victims of Whakaari/White Island tragedy to be remembered one year on from deadly eruption

Today is the one year anniversary since the Whakaari/White Island eruption that saw 22 people tragically lose their lives, and another 25 badly injured.
A private dawn ceremony took place in Whakatane this morning.
A public memorial will take place at 11.30 at Mataatua Reserve.
Meanwhile, family members, emergency responders and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are attending a smaller ceremony at Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae.
A moment of silence will also be held at 2.11pm to mark one of the darkest days in Whakatāne and New Zealand history.