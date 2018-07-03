 

Victims' advocates upset Government won't strictly monitor compo for serious offenders

Victims' advocates are upset the Government has decided not to strictly monitor compensation payments for some of New Zealand's worst offenders.

Some are in prison but are getting money for being abused in state care.
Source: 1 NEWS

While in government the National Party had a plan to control how the money was spent, but the Government has decided not to adopt it. 

George Baker was found guilty of killing Liam Ashley in the back of a prison van in 2006. 

But Baker has since sought compensation from the Government because he says he was abused in state care as a child. 

"He is the worst of the worst. While I believe that some of the compensation is justified, we need to control how it is spent," said victim advocate Ruth Money.

Forty-nine serious offenders have lodged claims for compensation and so far $327,000 has been paid out to 18 of them. The highest payment was $50,000.

What about the life of the people they've killed or molested or whatever they've done? What do they get? They don't get money."
Lynette Brown, victim advocate

Brian and Lynette Brown's daughter Natasha Hayden was killed in 2005.

They say from a victim's point of view they'd be upset if Natasha's killer was eligible for a payout. 

"What about the life of the people they've killed or molested or whatever they've done? What do they get? They don't get money.  They get nothing. They don't get the family back," Ms Brown said. 

When National was in power it had come up with a plan to put the money into a trust. Things like outstanding child support and court fees would be paid for first and then the rest would be available to pay for rehabilitation.  But administration would cost $2 million. 

"It should be put in a trust and it wouldn't be that silly for the trustees to be the people that they committed the crimes against," Brian Brown said. 

National's Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston said she doesn't believe serious offenders "should get a cheque with no constraints".

"It might end up with the gangs. It might go to feed a drug habit, who knows," she said.

But the Government says there are human rights issues.

"They are getting compensation in many instances for crimes that were committed against them when they were children," said Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

The minister says Corrections has rules on what prisoners can spend money on while in jail and on parole.

But some victims advocates are now calling for more control. 

