Victim named after Christmas Eve 'disorder incident' in Bay of Plenty results in death

Police have named a homicide victim who died after a "disorder event" in eastern Bay of Plenty at Christmas.

The man has been identified as Wipatene Mason, 41, of Waimana.

Police were originally called to what they describe as a "disorder incident" in Nukuhou, near Whakatāne, at around 5pm on December 24.

Three men were taken to hospital, including Mason. Mason died on December 26 and police launched a homicide investigation.

A 35-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on December 29 and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on January 20.

Police say further charges "are likely" as the investigation continues and are appealing for anyone who knows anything to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, citing file number 201224/5429.

