Venues at Auckland Airport and Wellington restaurant visited by person infected with Covid-19

A number of locations at Auckland Airport, and a Wellington restaurant, were visited by a civilian Defence Force worker who was later confirmed to have Covid-19.

Plane above Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

The person was a contact of a service person who picked up the virus at Auckland's Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility on Friday.

The pair met in Auckland last week, with the second person flying back to Wellington on Air NZ flight 457 on Thursday evening.

The Ministry of Health has issued an app notification to those who checked in at a number of locations around Auckland Airport, and a Wellington restaurant, on November 5 and 6.

They are:

Domestic Terminal, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7.45pm, 5 Nov

Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5.00 – 5.15pm, 5 Nov

Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7pm, 5 Nov

The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm, 5 Nov

Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm, 5 Nov

Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15 – 3.45pm, 6 Nov.

Anyone who was at those locations at those times is considered a casual contact with a low risk of exposure. Close contacts are being contacted directly.

The person works at Defence House in Wellington, which is closed for cleaning.

Around 1300 people work there.

