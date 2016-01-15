Vector warns of possible Auckland power cuts during Easter weekend lockdown

Vector is warning Aucklanders over possible power cuts, with strong winds expected over the coming Easter weekend.

Crews work on a power line down in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham. Source: 1 NEWS

Strong winds are forecast for both Sunday and Monday, with Vector monitoring meteorological advice over any possible danger of power cuts.

Vector, though, is assuring that workers will be able to respond adequately to any potential power cuts, and will work to restore any losses as quickly as possible.

In a statement, head of capital programme delivery Minoru Frederiksens also assures that steps have been taken to comply with Alert Level 4 of the Government's Covid-19 response.

"Our field crews are now working in smaller teams, and they have been split into groups that do not mix to contain any potential coronavirus infection," he says.

"We are also following strict social distancing protocols, including in relation to interacting with members of the public."

"We recognise that it's also different for the public who can't break their bubbles and go to friends or families if they have a prolonged outage. However, the public can be assured that although our teams may be smaller, we have plenty of crew available and they will be working extremely hard to restore any outages safely."

Customers are also being urged to take various steps to ensure their own safety in any potential outage.