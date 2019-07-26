Vanilla ice cream is Kiwis' favourite, but which vanilla is best?

New Zealanders eat nearly a million litres of vanilla ice cream a year, more than any other flavour.

Seven Sharp reported that with so many flavours to choose from, vanilla can sometimes seem a little, well vanilla, but it's the quiet achiever of the frozen dairy world.

But which vanilla is best?

A group of Auckland University of Technology students were blindfolded for a taste test to pick their favourite.

Eight varieties of vanilla ice cream were dispensed by senior lecturer, chef Arno Sturny.

Creaminess is important, he said, but not the only requirement.

"First of all I think there's a certain aroma that comes through. The mouth feel is quite important, it sits and goes around your mouth area. Obviously then the flavour itself, and how long it stays on your palette afterwards."

And the winner? It was a draw, between Killinchy Gold and Deep South. But because Deep South was also second favourite for some of the tasters, it was declared the victor.

Deep South was the cheapest of the ice cream varieties Seven Sharp bought for the test. But according to those who took part it was also the creamiest, most flavoursome and had the most vanilla taste.

Mr Sturny, meanwhile, is surprised Kiwis consume ice cream in cold weather.