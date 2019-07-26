TODAY |

Vanilla ice cream is Kiwis' favourite, but which vanilla is best?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink

New Zealanders eat nearly a million litres of vanilla ice cream a year, more than any other flavour.

Seven Sharp reported that with so many flavours to choose from, vanilla can sometimes seem a little, well vanilla, but it's the quiet achiever of the frozen dairy world. 

But which vanilla is best?

A group of Auckland University of Technology students were blindfolded for a taste test to pick their favourite.

Eight varieties of vanilla ice cream were dispensed by senior lecturer, chef Arno Sturny.

Creaminess is important, he said, but not the only requirement. 

"First of all I think there's a certain aroma that comes through. The mouth feel is quite important, it sits and goes around your mouth area. Obviously then the flavour itself, and how long it stays on your palette afterwards."

And the winner? It was a draw, between Killinchy Gold and Deep South. But because Deep South was also second favourite for some of the tasters, it was declared the victor.

Deep South was the cheapest of the ice cream varieties Seven Sharp bought for the test. But according to those who took part it was also the creamiest, most flavoursome and had the most vanilla taste.

Mr Sturny, meanwhile, is surprised Kiwis consume ice cream in cold weather.

"I'm quite amazed, coming from Switzerland, how people continue to eat vast quantities of ice cream even in the winter here."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Carolyn Robinson goes on a quest to find out. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:20
Jacinda Ardern made the announcement tonight after days of protests at the South Auckland site.
Government steps into Ihumātao land dispute, halts building activity
2
The woman says she wanted to confront the man to prevent something similar happening to her daughter.
Watch as woman chases after Boston jogger who exposed himself to her
3
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
4
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
5
Lorenzo, two, hopped onto the belt when his mother set him down to print boarding passes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Toddler takes wild ride down airport luggage chute in Atlanta
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:20

Maiki Sherman's analysis: National Party conference a very big deal for Simon Bridges
Such a ban is coming to supermarkets in the UK.

Countdown supermarkets to impose age limit on energy drinks sales

03:20
Jacinda Ardern made the announcement tonight after days of protests at the South Auckland site.

Government steps into Ihumātao land dispute, halts building activity
01:42
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.

Man charged following head-on crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway