Vandalised abandoned car removed from Auckland street after two months

A car left abandoned in a street near Auckland's Panmure train station for about two months has finally been hooked up to a tow truck and taken from the scene.

Seven Sharp reported the case of the beaten up old Daewoo abandoned weeks ago could be replicated on any street in the country.

"Someone came and took the hub caps and slapped them on their own car," a witness told reporter Michael Holland.

The car was supposedly legally parked because there's no time restriction on that part of the road.

But Holland found what looked like the remains of a ticket on the windscreen.

"I can't work out what the infringement is for. Suffice to say it was put under the wiper many, many weeks ago," he reported.

A woman who'd been keeping an eye on their car said every day more of it was smashed, starting with the windscreen.

Almost on cue, an Auckland Transport car appeared, and a parking officer.