'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

The abuse of children in state care is "utterly unacceptable" says the Children's Commissioner.

New research shows the number of New Zealand children who have suffered harm in state care is higher than previously thought.

The report released by the Ministry For Vulnerable Childre, Oranga Tamariki, looked at the case notes of almost 700 children during 2015 and 2016.

It reveals 12 per cent of the children experienced harm.

"It is utterly unacceptable and so sad that children removed from their families because of abuse and neglect are experiencing harm, abuse and neglect all over again," Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme.

"We need to do better and we need to improve, but there is the chance to do it now."

Judge Becroft says the report, while good, raised more questions than answers about state care abuse.

"It's a first step, it's positive… but more detailed research is required."

The government has promised to launch an inquiry into abuse of children in state care as part of its first 100 days programme.

"I think we'll learn a lot from the inquiry that's been foreshadowed.