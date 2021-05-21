Used bullet cases found after reports of gunshots in South Auckland

Bullet casings have been found on a footpath in South Auckland after multiple shot were heard fired on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a number of calls about the shots heard in Māngere shortly after 11pm.

Officers found a number of used bullet casings on the footpath outside a property on Plumley Crescent.

Police say at this stage it appears a firearm may have been discharged into the air.

A scene examination is currently being carried out by police.