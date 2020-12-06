Urgent call for more blood donors as demand continues to rise

There's an urgent call for more blood donors as demand continues to increase.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Blood Foundation says it normally sees a drop off people giving blood at this time of year and it wants to make sure everyone is given the treatment they need.

One of those people being kept alive by the donations is Graham Tuisaula.

"I know for a fact I probably wouldn't be here if I didn't have the treatment," he told 1 NEWS.

Diagnosed with an autoimmune condition 16 years ago, the Auckland father injects himself with a blood product that helps fight off common infections like the flu.

"A regular person will have an immune system at a 100 per cent, I probably have it at 10 per cent," he says.

Every 18 minutes, someone in New Zealand requires blood.

Demand is increasing and the Blood Foundation is worried it will fall short during the holidays.

"We do find donations drop during summer and that is largely due to the fact that everyones on holiday, their routines are not the usual routine, and giving blood is not the top of mind," Blood Foundation's Asuka Burge says.

Right now, there are more than 110,000 donors nationwide.

But there are still 30,000 appointments that need to be filled this month and next.

"To those out there watching this right now, if you've ever thought about it, go for it, because I guarantee you you'll save a life," Tuisaula says.

Despite the shortfall, not everyone can donate.

Gay and bisexual men in New Zealand are still prohibited from giving blood after having sexual intercourse, as are those who lived in the UK, France and Ireland when there was the spread of mad cow disease.