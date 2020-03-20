Update expected on New Zealand's Covid-19 numbers

The Ministry of Health will this afternoon release New Zealand's latest Covid-19 case numbers at 1pm, with no press conference planned.

Keep up with the latest on the coronavirus pandemic with 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

Many Kiwis will be eager to know whether New Zealand has dropped to zero active cases, with just one outstanding case as of yesterday.

Yesterday also marked a full two weeks without any new Covid-19 cases being confirmed.

The low numbers have fuelled talk of a move to Level 1 next week, and of the potential for a Trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, both of which are being discussed by the government.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether a move to Level 1 will take place.