UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring six metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday

Cyclone Gita is continuing a path that forecasters expect will bring it crashing into New Zealand on tomorrow or Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain and possibly snowfall.

Having caused damage to Tonga last week, the cyclone is taking a boomerang-shaped path that has it currently lying south of New Caledonia, according to MetService's latest tracking map today.

It is expected to soon begin its turn back towards New Zealand and approach from the northwest as it transforms into an extra-tropical cyclone, MetService says.

It's centre is likely to skim the coast of the upper South Island late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday and move south-east across the country.

However, much of central New Zealand is potentially in the firing line with Gita's centre possibly tracking as far north as Taranaki or as far south as just above Christchurch.

Wherever it hits, it is expected to bring a period of "high-impact severe weather" to many parts of New Zealand. This includes rain and gales.

MetService has issued heavy rain watch from Tuesday into Wednesday for: Horowhenua/Kapiti and the Tararua Range, Canterbury Plains including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, also North Otago.

Strong wind watch for Tuesday and Wednesday: Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa including the Tararua District.

MetService is also warning about the potential for coastal inudation overnight Tuesday with strong onshore winds and potentially six metre waves.

For the North Island, coastal areas from Raglan southwards to southern Wairarapa are most at risk.

For the South Island, the risk of coastal inundation is greatest for areas from Buller and North Canterbury northwards.

Cold air being dragged northwards by the cyclone may lead to snow falling to unseasonably low levels about the Canterbury high country on Tuesday.

It is unlikely the snow will warrant a widespread snow warning, but it may still affect some of the alpine roads in Canterbury.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management is advising people to prepare for the possibility of power cuts, water outages and road closures.

"Cyclone Gita has the potential to pack a punch and cause a lot of disruption. Now is the perfect time to plan ahead," director Sarah Stuart-Black said on Sunday.

"It's also a good idea to have a grab bag ready in case you need to evacuate."

She is urging people to run any important errands before the severe weather hits so they don't have to travel in treacherous conditions.

CIVIL DEFENCE: PREPARE NOW AND BEHAVE SENSIBLY DURING THE STORM

Non-essential travel during the storm is strongly discouraged, as roads will be especially dangerous.

Items which could be blown around by wind should be tied down and secured, including items like trampolines.

During the storm, close windows and curtains and avoid potential injury from breaking glass.