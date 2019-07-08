University study reveals shifts in New Zealand’s 'icons of identity'

A new study by Auckland University of Technology is suggesting there has been a shift in New Zealand's "icons of identity".

Where once the Buzzy Bee was a feature of national pride, now it's a shellfish, a coffee and a bottle of wine.

While the Silver Fern and Māori culture still make the AUT study list, some additions are more contentious.

These include, New Zealand wine, Bluff oysters and Auckland's Sky Tower.

"I think the Beehive would be more Kiwi than the Sky Tower," a person quizzed by Seven Sharp answered.