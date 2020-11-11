University of Auckland moves remaining exams online in wake of community Covid-19 case

The University of Auckland has made the decision to move all remaining semester two examinations online.

Source: Breakfast

It comes after an announcement yesterday that today's exams would be held online due to the Covid-19 health warning issued by the Government.

The university this afternoon announced all remaining exams will now be online - despite Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins today stating Auckland will remain at Alert Level 1 and the CBD can reopen.

According to the university, exams are being moved online as there is still unpredictability around what could be alert level changes.

"There will be limited exceptions to online exams, for exams that need to be held on campus and in person for reasons such as performance assessments (e.g. music and dance), and professional accreditation requirements," university officials said in a statement.

"All students in this category will be contacted directly with instructions. If you are not contacted, you can assume your exam will be held online."

