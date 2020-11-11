TODAY |

University of Auckland moves remaining exams online in wake of community Covid-19 case

Source:  1 NEWS

The University of Auckland has made the decision to move all remaining semester two examinations online.

Source: Breakfast

It comes after an announcement yesterday that today's exams would be held online due to the Covid-19 health warning issued by the Government.

The university this afternoon announced all remaining exams will now be online - despite Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins today stating Auckland will remain at Alert Level 1 and the CBD can reopen.

According to the university, exams are being moved online as there is still unpredictability around what could be alert level changes.

"There will be limited exceptions to online exams, for exams that need to be held on campus and in person for reasons such as performance assessments (e.g. music and dance), and professional accreditation requirements," university officials said in a statement.

"All students in this category will be contacted directly with instructions. If you are not contacted, you can assume your exam will be held online."

Auckland to remain at Alert Level 1 as genome testing reveals link to known cluster

The online exams include examinations tomorrow through to the end of the examination period on Saturday 21 November, and "applies to all University of Auckland students, regardless of which campus you attend".

Click here to read the full statement.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid community case says she didn't have a translator after 'asking many times', leading to inaccurate info
2
Preliminary tests suggest new Auckland community Covid-19 case linked to Defence Force cluster
3
Officials: If you were at these places, get a Covid-19 test 'regardless of symptoms'
4
Motueka woman surprised with holiday after year filled with family tragedy
5
Covid-19 Minister moves to make masks mandatory on Auckland public transport, all planes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Covid-19 Minister moves to make masks mandatory on Auckland public transport, all planes
00:22

Auckland to remain at Alert Level 1 as genome testing reveals link to known cluster
00:47

No new community cases of Covid-19 today; Previous case now linked to NZDF cluster

Full video: Covid-19 Response Minister reveals no alert level change after Auckland case