Unexpected summer snow dusts Cardrona Alpine Resort

Summer has turned unexpectedly wintry up Cardrona Alpine Resort, with a dusting of snow delighting staff.

Summer snow at Cardrona Alpine Resort on January 19. Source: Supplied

Photos taken at the Central Otago mountain this morning show a decent layer of snow settling at the resort's outdoor and seating areas, dusting the rocky outlook.

"Snow in January is usually a mixed bag of feelings for us – most of us love snow, but we’re always disappointed if we can’t get out on our mountain bikes for a day or two!" communications executive Jen Houltam told 1 NEWS.

Its summer activities have been closed today and with more snow forecast, it's expected to remain shut tomorrow.

Summer snow at Cardrona Alpine Resort on January 19. Source: Supplied

While the summer snow is fairly unusual, Houltam says it's becoming more common to see snow at this time of year.

"On average it seems we get one decent dump of snow in January each year now," she says.

More snow is forecast today and tomorrow, but it's expected to melt relatively quickly, according to Houltam.

Read More Temperatures dropping well below summer average as wet and windy weather hits NZ

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning in place for Milford Road/State Highway 94 in Southland.