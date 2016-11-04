TODAY |

Unemployment falls to four per cent

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Unemployment has fallen to four per cent from a recent high last September. 

Office workers (file picture).

It was a drop from March's 4.6 per cent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, December 2020's 4.8 per cent and the September 2020 peak of 5.3 per cent. 

Stats NZ data showed the June 2021 quarter comprised of 4.3 per cent of women unemployed and 3.8 per cent men - with the total at four per cent. 

Sean Broughton of Stats NZ said the fall was in line with other labour market indicators, "including declining numbers of benefit recipients and increased job vacancies, and recent media reports of labour shortages and skills mismatches". 

The number of New Zealanders unemployed fell down 17,000 people over the quarter, bringing it to 117,000 which was the same as the June quarter last year. 

Stats NZ said this quarterly fall was the largest since the the Household Labour Force Survey began in 1986.

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
Employment
Economy
