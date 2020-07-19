Uncertainty for youth vote, as fewer young people enrolled to vote so far this election

There's uncertainty about how Covid-19 may contribute to voter turnout among young people, with only 61 per cent of people under 24 enrolled to vote in September’s election.

That’s despite the growing number of youth-led movements since the last election, which saw a 64 per cent enrollment rate this time in 2017. Of those enrolled, only about two-thirds end up voting.

Sophie Hanford, School Strike 4 Climate coordinator-turned-Kāpiti councillor, is planning another climate strike before election day.

“We have three election cycles to take the kind of action we need on climate change… that’s not long… frankly, this election counts,” she said.

Some are hoping the Black Lives Matter protests, which saw a big youth turnout, could also help with voter turnout.

Wellington councillor Tamatha Paul, 22, said youth needed to turn up at voting booths too.

“Whether it's dismantling those institutions, or whether it's fighting for climate change, we need to show up not just at marches but we need to show up to vote as well,” she said.

Youth voter turnout in New Zealand has always been low. But, it is on the rise.

According to Electoral Commission statistics, the turnout for those aged 18-24 went from 62.7 per cent in 2014 to 69.3 per cent in 2017.

University of Auckland politics lecturer Dr Lara Greaves said it was too soon to know what would happen to youth voter turnout following a year dominated by the pandemic.

“Labour's polling really high at the moment, so the election looks like it’s not going to be particularly close, and that tends to suppress voter turnout a little bit,” Dr Greaves said.

She said younger voters couldn’t always link the issues they cared about to party politics.

Despite this, Ms Handford and Ms Paul are determined to get youth voting.

“Get some friends together, see what you can do. Start talking about these issues,” Ms Hanford said.