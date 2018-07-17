 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


UK engineer says Kiwi kids can work in the space industry - 'you don’t have to be super brainy'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Anyone can work in the space industry, that's the message a young scientist has for Kiwi kids following a science festival in Dunedin.

Sian Cleaver was spreading the word at the New Zealand Science Festival in Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

The popular event hosted some of the brightest minds in the business, including UK-based spacecraft engineer Sian Cleaver.

"I decided about the age of four or five that I wanted to be an astronaut.

"I basically declared this to my parents and ever since I have been passionate about the space industry," Ms Cleaver told 1 NEWS.

She is hoping to use that passion to inspire the next generation.

"I really want to tell them that anybody can work in these industries, this stuff is really exciting and really cool, but you don't have to be a super brainy person."

Ms Cleaver has been speaking to several groups on her trip to Dunedin, encouraging young minds to explore their potential.

Related

Space

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


3

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

01:00
4
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

00:40
5
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

More than $11k fundraised for nine children of couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.