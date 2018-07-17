UK engineer says Kiwi kids can work in the space industry - 'you don’t have to be super brainy'

Anyone can work in the space industry, that's the message a young scientist has for Kiwi kids following a science festival in Dunedin.

The popular event hosted some of the brightest minds in the business, including UK-based spacecraft engineer Sian Cleaver.

"I decided about the age of four or five that I wanted to be an astronaut.

"I basically declared this to my parents and ever since I have been passionate about the space industry," Ms Cleaver told 1 NEWS.

She is hoping to use that passion to inspire the next generation.

"I really want to tell them that anybody can work in these industries, this stuff is really exciting and really cool, but you don't have to be a super brainy person."