UK-based Kiwi opera singers struggle to survive as lockdown decimates performing arts industry

UK-based Kiwi opera singers have come together to record a concert of New Zealand, Māori and Pasifika songs to be broadcast and shared internationally.

The highly trained artists have struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic – no income, no work, unable to go home, be with friends and family, or even make music since the first lockdown in March. In September, when restrictions eased, work started to pick up until the UK government announced a four-week lockdown in November.

"The whole point of this is for us to come together A, for our mental health and B, for our financial health to weather the storm a little bit more," Whānau London Voices organiser Julien Van Mellaerts told 1 NEWS.

Formerly from Dunedin, Van Mallaerts is an award-winning artist who has impressed audiences worldwide. Like many artists he’s struggled through the pandemic – unable to return to New Zealand, be with family and friends, or even perform music.

He hopes the performance will lift the spirits of the artists who have been silenced for six months after the first lockdown and now have to go back into another lockdown, wiping out their careers and livelihoods.

"To think how long this has lasted, no one ever saw this, to have our income was manageable," he said.

Despite the government’s billion-dollar rescue package, the coronavirus crisis has heavily impacted Britain’s arts and culture sector with many venues facing permanent closure as social distancing means it’s impossible to fill all the seats. It’s also unlikely the venue doors will open until 2021.

World-renowned soprano Madeleine Pierard earned thousands performing in prestigious opera houses, now the Napier-born mum is fighting for her career and survival in an industry she says has been decimated.

"Having made so much sacrifice over the past 15 years for doing the job I do, it’s not easy with children in tow and I am not ready to give it up," Pierard said.

She added: "We are all feeling insecure and anxious about the future, many many people have already started to retrain which is very upsetting. I’ve got friends who are working stacking shelves in supermarkets where they were singing tenor in sold shows now delivering PPE hospitals.



"Even I was looking for supermarket jobs early on."

The group recorded a one-off concert of classic New Zealand, Maori and Pasifika songs in an hour-long recital filmed at the Royal Albert Hall. It will be released online at the end of November and the general public are encouraged to donate to help struggling artists, some who’ve had no work for almost a year.

"It's a love letter to Aotearoa, really, to say we are here," Pierard said. "Our hearts are aching because we can’t do what we do and we can’t be with our families."

The project has attracted support from Opera legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who sent through her well wishes to the 'songbirds'.