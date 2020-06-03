'Typical 2020' - Queenstown shop creates barricade with overturned tables after burst water main floods CBD

The owner of a Queenstown fish and chip shop has had to sandbag the business' doorway and shovel out water after a burst water main in the centre of town left their store flooded.

"I was cooking some fish out the back there and all of a sudden... water started gushing in," said one worker.

The shop began by putting down tea towels to soak up the water but as conditions worsened they flipped over tables to act as a barricade.

Emergency services are rushing to fix the pipe at the intersection of Shotover Street and Camp Street, which has brought traffic to a halt.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area with diversions in place as they work to resolve the issue.

While the fish and chip shop waits to assess what damage the flooding has caused, the workers say they'll be back up and running tomorrow.

"Typical 2020, isn't it. Everything is going wrong. But it's all good we'll be back tomorrow hopefully," he said.