TODAY |

'Typical 2020' - Queenstown shop creates barricade with overturned tables after burst water main floods CBD

Source:  1 NEWS

The owner of a Queenstown fish and chip shop has had to sandbag the business' doorway and shovel out water after a burst water main in the centre of town left their store flooded. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

A local fish and chip shop has had to sandbag their front door as water quickly flooded the business. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was cooking some fish out the back there and all of a sudden... water started gushing in," said one worker.

The shop began by putting down tea towels to soak up the water but as conditions worsened they flipped over tables to act as a barricade. 

Emergency services are rushing to fix the pipe at the intersection of Shotover Street and Camp Street, which has brought traffic to a halt. 

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area with diversions in place as they work to resolve the issue. 

While the fish and chip shop waits to assess what damage the flooding has caused, the workers say they'll be back up and running tomorrow. 

"Typical 2020, isn't it. Everything is going wrong. But it's all good we'll be back tomorrow hopefully," he said.  

For now, they're focused on getting the water that's flooding in out as soon as they can as they grab brooms to push out the water. 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Twitter determines white supremacy group behind impostor accounts posing as rioters
2
Bank offering interest-free loans of up to $10,000 to help customers heat their homes
3
What you can do in Level 1 - restrictions on physical distancing and businesses to be lifted
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Auckland schoolgirl at centre of social media blackface storm leaves college
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police seize $2.4m in assets from Tribal Huk gang following Hamilton cannabis investigation

Bank offering interest-free loans of up to $10,000 to help customers heat their homes

Police seek mystery tractor believed to have left scene of fatal Ashburton crash

Ardern, Dr Bloomfield address photos of them that appear to show social distancing fails