Two young boys feared dead in Christchurch house fire were 'full of life', neighbour says

Two people have died following a house fire in Christchurch last night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the Burwood address at 10.42pm.

The blaze has since been extinguished. However, the property was severely damaged.

Neighbours who know the family told 1 NEWS they believe it was two young boys who had died. Authorities were unable to confirm details about the victims.

Residents of Vivian St say it's been a night full of commotion for the usually quiet street, and they weren't able to get much sleep with ambulances, fire engines and police officers coming and going from around 11pm yesterday.

Neighbour Eddie Rodden, a former firefighter who has been living in the same house for almost 40 years, told 1 NEWS the children were "good boys, full of life", adding that it had been "a traumatic 24 hours".

"Any loss of life is traumatic, you know? It's terrible," he said.

Mr Rodden said he had pulled back the curtain after hearing noises to discover emergency services and a large amount of smoke coming from the house.

A police car sits outside a cordon near a home where two people died in a fire last night in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

He said a woman who he believed to be the boys' mother was "quite distressed" following the incident.