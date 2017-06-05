 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two species of kiwi have status changed from endangered to vulnerable

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two species of kiwi are officially on the road to recovery after having their status changed from endangered to vulnerable by an international union.

The southern brown kiwi is under threat from stoats on the West Coast.

Source: 1 NEWS

The rowi (also known as okarito kiwi) and brown kiwi have been hailed as success stories by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the organisation who gave them their new status.

"This means instead of being in serious trouble, these two types of kiwi are no longer at such a high risk of extinction.

"It's great to have international recognition for all the hard work throughout the country helping these species to recover," Forest & Bird Chief Conservation Officer Kevin Hackwell said in a statement today.

Rowi have increased from 160 individuals in 1995 to 450 adults today, while managed brown kiwi populations are growing by over two per cent, per annum.

Forest & Bird say the success is the result of 30 years' worth of coordinated efforts from the government, tangata whenua, and community groups.

Related

Animals

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:44
1
Jacinda Ardern was pelted with questions today by the Opposition in Parliament.

Watch: Defiant Jacinda Ardern fights back at Opposition attack over work-for-the-dole proposal and secret coalition document


00:09
2
Dashcam footage captured the moment on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Pass on Sunday.

Watch: Campervan cruises along the wrong side of Canterbury road forcing oncoming vehicle to take drastic evasive measures

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

4
Some of the attractive scenery of the South Island New Zealand seen from a train

Orient Express-style luxury sleeper train planned for Auckland to Queenstown

00:29
5
Two early wickets hurt the tourists' chances in Adelaide.

England stutter in daunting run chase to level Ashes series

13:48
The Former US Vice President admitted he is a big fan of our new PM and her stance on the environment.

Full interview: Jacinda Ardern chats with Al Gore about New Zealand's role in the fight against climate change

The Former US Vice President admitted he is a big fan of our new PM and her stance on the environment.

00:13
The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's Prime Minister of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"

Watch: 'I got to know the culture' – Al Gore tells Jacinda Ardern how he served alongside Maori during Vietnam War

He said it was "fascinating" and loves the way NZ is incorporating Maori tradition into climate issues.

02:35
Australia's government has conceded it made was wrong to deport Shane Martin.

'Wanna be with my family' - Kiwi biker gang deportee emotional at news he could be reunited in Aussie with his AFL superstar son

Canberra now concedes Shane Martin was wrongfully deported.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's Prime Minister of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"

Watch: 'I don't want to gush here' – Al Gore can't stop heaping praise on Jacinda Ardern during climate change interview

The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's PM of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 