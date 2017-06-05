Two species of kiwi have status changed from endangered to vulnerable

Two species of kiwi are officially on the road to recovery after having their status changed from endangered to vulnerable by an international union.

Source: 1 NEWS

The rowi (also known as okarito kiwi) and brown kiwi have been hailed as success stories by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the organisation who gave them their new status.

"This means instead of being in serious trouble, these two types of kiwi are no longer at such a high risk of extinction.

"It's great to have international recognition for all the hard work throughout the country helping these species to recover," Forest & Bird Chief Conservation Officer Kevin Hackwell said in a statement today.

Rowi have increased from 160 individuals in 1995 to 450 adults today, while managed brown kiwi populations are growing by over two per cent, per annum.