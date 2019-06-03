TODAY |

Two police officers among those recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Two Kiwi police officers have been recognised as part of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Police National Dive Squad head Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr Adams is a leading expert in underwater search and recovery operations, having been on the dive squad for 28 years, police said in a statement. He has headed the team since 2002.

Māori Responsiveness Advisor Sergeant Whitiaera Timutimu receives a Queen's Service Medal for her services to criminal justice programmes and the community.

Ms Timutimu is an advocate for criminal justice initiatives in Tairawhiti, and is heavily involved in mentoring young people.

Sergeant Whiti Timutimu. Source: NZ Police

Police Commissioner Mike Bush called today's recognition "well-deserved", adding that the pair are "highly respected for their expertise and outstanding service in their respective fields".

"I'm sure their whānau, friends, colleagues and the many people they interact with will be just as pleased as I am to see they have been recognised at the highest level for their māhī," Mr Bush said.

Mr Adams and Ms Timutimu were both surprised by their awards, they said.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams. Source: NZ Police
