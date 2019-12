Two people have been injured, one critically in a two-car crash on SH35, Tirohanga, Opotiki this evening.

The crash occurred at about 6.35pm, one other person is in a serious condition following the incident.

Two ambulances and a helicopter have been dispatched to the scene and one patient has been airlifted to hospital.

Police say traffic management will be in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.