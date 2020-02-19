Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa quarantine test negative for coronavirus

Two Kiwis evacuated from Wuhan were held back from leaving quarantine in Whangaparāoa today after one person displayed 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Both have since been tested and found negative for the disease, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said this evening.

They'll be able to leave the Auckland military base this evening, she says.

The other 155 people left the quarantine this afternoon.

It comes as Kiwis being evacuated from the Covid-19 stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are due to arrive for their quarantine at the Whangaparāoa military base in the coming days.

Eleven New Zealanders are onboard the cruise ship docked in Yokohama, while another two who've contracted the virus are hospitalised in Japan.

Eight of the 11 people are taking up the Government's offer of returning to New Zealand and will fly with 200 Australians from Tokyo to Darwin before being transferred to New Zealand for two weeks in quarantine.

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus