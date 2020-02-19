TODAY |

Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa quarantine test negative for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Kiwis evacuated from Wuhan were held back from leaving quarantine in Whangaparāoa today after one person displayed 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person showed mild symptoms and the other was staying in the same caravan as them. Source: 1 NEWS

Both have since been tested and found negative for the disease, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said this evening.

They'll be able to leave the Auckland military base this evening, she says.

The other 155 people left the quarantine this afternoon.

It comes as Kiwis being evacuated from the Covid-19 stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are due to arrive for their quarantine at the Whangaparāoa military base in the coming days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s a big catch to the evacuation – another fortnight in isolation, this time in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Eleven New Zealanders are onboard the cruise ship docked in Yokohama, while another two who've contracted the virus are hospitalised in Japan.

Eight of the 11 people are taking up the Government's offer of returning to New Zealand and will fly with 200 Australians from Tokyo to Darwin before being transferred to New Zealand for two weeks in quarantine.

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus

Another 13 Kiwis from the Westerdam cruise ship where one person tested positive for Covid-19 are in self-isolation in New Zealand after returning home this week.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
2
Former Warriors player and his three children, all under 10, dead in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire
3
Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa quarantine test negative for coronavirus
4
What you need to know about postponed Elton John concerts
5
Auckland Airport apologises after report into runway closures that caused flight gridlock
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health

00:38

Christchurch man arrested over laser pointed at Eagle helicopter
01:59

Nearly a third of middle-aged Kiwis trying meth, new study finds

Man charged with manslaughter, witnesses sought after pedestrian killed in Rotorua