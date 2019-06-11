Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Auckland CBD

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after being hit by a car in Auckland Central in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Commerce Street just after 3am following reports of a car running into pedestrians.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS two people were transported to Auckland Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said officials on the ground were talking with the driver of the car.